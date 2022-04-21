As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another great day today in the CSRA! Temperatures were in the lower 80s, and skies while starting off cloudy, cleared out later on into the afternoon. While we wont have as many clouds over the next few days, the warming trend will at least continue. We will see a slow rise through the 80s as we make it to Monday, where we will peak with 90 degrees, which would match a record set in 1960!

Heat and sunshine with a few clouds at times, is the main story for the entire week. There is one outlier on Tuesday, with a cold front bringing a few scattered showers to the area. While that will cool us off, we should stay in the mid to upper 70s.