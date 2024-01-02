Tuesday Evening Update:

COLD night! Temperatures are already near or below freezing as of the eleven o’clock hour, and will fall into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning. Skies are mostly clear with just some high level clouds moving in. We’ll have some sun in the morning but it will gradually become cloudy. A Gulf low pressure system will be our weather maker tomorrow. Widespread light showers will take over by the late afternoon or early evening and continue all night. The rain will be very light, only amounting to around 0.10″ or 0.25″ in isolated locations. No heavy rain, flooding, or thunderstorm concerns. Wednesday night will be cold again but a tad bit warmer, in the low 30s.

Cool temperatures stick around all week long with sunshine and dry conditions returning Thursday and Friday. Another Gulf low will move in late Friday night through Saturday morning. This low’s track will be more so directly overhead, so we will have heavier rain and higher winds, gusting up to 30 mph. Storms are still unlikely.

Another break with dry weather Sunday and Monday but we’ll be watching next Tuesday closely as we’ll have more heavy rain and possible storms.