As of 8AM Sunday: After a soggy Saturday with a record breaking low “high” temperature, things are starting to improve! Temperatures are in the 50s now, but will climb into the upper 60s and possibly break into the 70s this afternoon! A few lingering isolated patches of drizzle move through this morning and skies remain cloudy until later in the day. Clearing will start to take place this afternoon and continue throughout the evening. Not a bad afternoon to catch a game (or 2) at SRP Park and enjoy a post-game firework show!