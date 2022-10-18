As of 7am Tuesday: A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential for Frost and Freezing temps. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the CSRA from midnight tonight until 10am Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 5am to 9am Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm today. Humidity will be low and with gusty winds around, we could see a brush fire or two.

The weekend looks great with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.