Thursday evening update: Drier and colder air is settling in behind a cold front. Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows bottoming out near freezing. Friday will be a beautiful but crisp day with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. Winds will also be on the breezy side, with gusts up to 20 mph. More of the same this weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Our next weathermaker will be a cold front that sweeps through on New Year’s Day, sparking showers. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday before a disturbance brings more rain on Thursday. Temperatures will remain below-average, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.