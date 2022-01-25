Colder Air Moves in… Cool & Partly Cloudy Wednesday.

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a cloudy Tuesday with a few light rain showers. Temperatures made it into the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front will pass us tonight that will bring in colder air from the North.

Tomorrow, highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than they were today. Temperatures will continue to drop more and more and highs will only be in the 40s over the weekend with lows in the 20s. Other than the temperature changes, it’s a pretty uneventful week with our next chance of rain being Friday- but the chance is low. Next week, temperatures will rise back into the mid 60s.