Cold & Windy Saturday

As of 9AM Saturday- It will be cold and windy day! The weather is not nearly as active down here as it is in the Northeast, however we do have a couple alerts. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12PM-7PM. Expect gusts from 20-30 mph. Stay off the water and do not burn outside today. The good news is that we will have a lot of sunshine all weekend. Highs will reach the mid 40s today.

Tomorrow morning will be even colder than this morning, with lows in the low 20s and even the teens in some spots. Fortunately for anyone who wants warmer weather, we have some big changes coming next week. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s by Thursday! There’s also a chance of rain around this time, and with the sudden increase in temperatures, we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms.