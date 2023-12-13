Wednesday evening update: It was a beautiful day across the CSRA, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that climbed to near 60 degrees. High pressure remains in control for the remainder of this week, and that means tranquil weather. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s in the next few days, with highs in the upper 50s. Our next weathermaker arrives this weekend as a low-pressure system moves north in the Gulf of Mexico. The amount of rain the CSRA receives will depend on the track of the low and how strong it will be. The closer the low is, the more rain we will receive. The thinking right now is that rain will begin to push into the area on Saturday night and become widespread on Sunday. Things start to dry out Monday afternoon as the low exits the southeast. Expect gusty winds in addition to the rain on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected. We dry out and cool down in the wake of this system going into next week.