As of 6PM Tuesday- It was a beautiful Tuesday with sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures. The entire CSRA stayed consistent today in the 60s. High pressure is building into the area which will keep us dry and cold for tomorrow morning. There is a Frost Advisory for Saluda County from 2AM-9AM. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s there, and upper 30s for the rest of the northern CSRA. We can’t rule out the possibility of frost in those counties as well. It would be a good idea to cover or bring inside any outdoor plants.

The sun will quickly warm us up into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. An even bigger warm up is on the way for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 80s. Next week, we will near 90 degrees! We will remain dry until next Tuesday.