Monday Evening Update:

It’s a breezy night with wind gusts still up to 25 mph until tomorrow morning. This is due to a dry cold front moving across the CSRA with dewpoints falling into the teens behind the front. That means tomorrow is going to be very, very dry… and COLD!

Temperatures are tolerable in the 40s for now, but don’t let that fool you. On Tuesday morning, we’ll be in the upper 20s. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s! Bundle up and grab the sunglasses for tomorrow since it will be sunny. Low 20s are possible Wednesday morning, but highs will be back into the 50s. We will slowly but surely warm up into the weekend.

We’ll stay dry until we approach the holidays. Christmas Eve will become mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll have a wet Christmas. As of now, looks to just be a light rain with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mild with highs near 60 and lows above freezing.