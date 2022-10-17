As of 6PM Monday- It was another nice and warm day with temperatures reaching the low 80s. It was pretty cloudy today, but now the clouds are clearing as the cold front pushes to our south. Behind this front will come a very cold air mass that will impact us starting tomorrow morning.

Tonight, lows will drop to the low 40s, and even upper 30s in some of our northern counties. Highs will be significantly below average, in the low 60s. In addition to the cooler air, it will also be very windy and dry. A Fire Weather Watch will take place for our western counties from 12PM-8PM. Wind gusts will be up to 25 mph and relative humidity will be around 20%. Fires can spread very rapidly under these conditions, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Even colder air pushes in on Wednesday. We have Vipir 6 Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday as low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s! A widespread Frost Advisory is possible for the CSRA with some of our northern counties potentially being under a Freeze Watch or Warning. We will keep you updated when the official alerts come out. Now is the time to start bringing potted plants inside and cover outdoor plants. Remember to keep pets inside as well overnight and dress warm when headed out in the mornings.

Temperatures will slowly warm up by the weekend but still be on the chilly side. Next week looks to be partly cloudy and warm, with some rain Wednesday.