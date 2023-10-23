Monday Evening Update:

On average, October 24th (tomorrow!) is our first frost of the season. That will not be the case this year, but we will have a very chilly morning tomorrow. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. In order to have frost, our temperatures would need to be in the mid 30s. Parts of the East Coast are under a Frost Advisory, but we are in the clear for now… There will be a strong cold front moving in on Halloween night, which could lead to a frost during the first week of November.

In the meantime, we will actually have a warmup, starting on Wednesday. Lows will climb into the mid 50s and highs will be in the low 80s. This will last all the way up to Halloween, along with the sunshine and dry weather. The front coming in on Halloween night will bring an increase and clouds and possible showers into Wednesday.