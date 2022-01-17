Cold Tuesday Morning- Tracking Rain & Winter Mix…

As of 7PM Monday- Today was a windy day with wind gusts from 20-35 mph. Our wind advisories have now ended and winds are settling down a bit. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the wind chill makes it feel like we are in the low 30s. Tomorrow morning will be very cold in the mid 20s. It will be a sunny Tuesday with highs in the 50s. On Wednesday, we will warm up a bit, but then temperatures will drop right back down to below average later in the week.

A cold front is coming through on Thursday which will bring light rain showers to the entire CSRA. Starting Friday, the forecast gets complicated. We are expecting more winter precipitation but the timeline is uncertain. What we do know is that arctic air will be moving in behind the front which will allow the possibility of snow, sleet, and freezing rain once again starting Friday. The GFS model shown below has this happening Saturday into Sunday, while the European model has it on Friday. Stay with us for updates as we get closer to the date.