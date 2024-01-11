Thursday evening update: High pressure will bring dry and cold conditions tonight, with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Going into Friday, our attention turns to a strengthening low pressure to our northwest with a trailing cold front. This system will deliver showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. A wedge will be breaking down, with a warm front lifting north. How long the wedge sticks around will be key to whether or not we see any severe weather. With that said, we still have a VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY for Friday with the primary threat of strong winds that could down trees and lead to power outages. Southwest winds could gust up to 45 mph. A wind advisory is in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for the majority of the CSRA. If we get enough storm energy, we could see small hail and/or an isolated tornado, mainly south of I-20. We dry out behind this system with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures over the weekend. The next weather-maker will be a weaker system that could bring in a few showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. The coldest air of the season arrives going into the second half of the week, with lows in the lower 20s and highs only topping out in the low to mid 40s.