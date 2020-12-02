Cold temperatures exit as rain moves in. Find out when. – Click here for the latest

High pressure will give us one more cold night as we’ll see upper 20s. The High moves to our East Thursday, we’ll see a bit warmer daytime Highs. Then a Low pressure to our West moves into the CSRA with a cold front bringing showers and rain Friday evening. Skies clear and a bit cooler Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42
Friday: Increasing clouds with showers and rain developing by later afternoon. High 66 Rain Chance 80%
Friday Night: Rain. Low 46
Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Breezy. High 58
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 59