Sunday night update: Prepare for another cold night, as radiational cooling will cause temperatures to drop into the upper 30s tonight. On Monday, we will begin a warming trend with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. Through Thursday, high pressure will dominate our weather pattern, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing to the low 80s. Nighttime temperatures will also be noticeably warm in the low 50s. A cold front will bring showers on Friday afternoon, then a significant cooldown and additional rain chances the following weekend.