Cold start to your Wednesday. Vipir Alert Day for Thursday. – What to expect, click here.

Clear and cold tonight as we’ll see lows in the 20s by morning. Increasing clouds for your Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. Highs in the middle 50. Vipir Alert Day posted for Thursday as we’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely with a few strong thunderstorms, the biggest threat would be gusty winds from some of these storms. Highs will rise into the upper 60s before a cold front moves through late Thursday. Some morning clouds and sprinkles for Friday then sunshine by afternoon. Look for plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for the weekend.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29
Wednesday: Sunny early then increasing clouds. High 55
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 46 Rain chance: 20%
Vipir Alert Day Thursday: Periods of rain/showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely with a few gusty thunderstorms. High: 66 Rain chance: 100%