Cold start to your Wednesday. Vipir Alert Day for Thursday. – What to expect, click here.

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Clear and cold tonight as we’ll see lows in the 20s by morning. Increasing clouds for your Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. Highs in the middle 50. Vipir Alert Day posted for Thursday as we’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely with a few strong thunderstorms, the biggest threat would be gusty winds from some of these storms. Highs will rise into the upper 60s before a cold front moves through late Thursday. Some morning clouds and sprinkles for Friday then sunshine by afternoon. Look for plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29

Wednesday: Sunny early then increasing clouds. High 55

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 46 Rain chance: 20%

Vipir Alert Day Thursday: Periods of rain/showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely with a few gusty thunderstorms. High: 66 Rain chance: 100%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories