As of 8AM Saturday: Brrrr! It’s a cold start to our Saturday as the whole viewing area woke up to temperatures at or below freezing. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures warming into the upper 50s – some areas may even see 60 degrees! Clouds will increase in the afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

A shift in surface winds from northwest to northeast overnight will allow Sunday to be a little cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will dip below freezing. Stay warm and enjoy your weekend!