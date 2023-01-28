As of 8 AM Saturday: Bundle up if heading out this morning! Believe it or not, this morning our area is one of the coldest spots in the Eastern US! We’re starting out below freezing across the CSRA, but we will quickly warm into the 50s by lunchtime. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s, which is right where we should be in January!

Enjoy the sunshine today, as Sunday won’t be as bright. Temperatures will be about the same, but clouds will build in and by the late afternoon/early evening hours, rain showers take over. We will continue this unsettled pattern for several days with rain chances and warmer temperatures through the end of next week.