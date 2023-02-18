8:30 PM: Get ready for another cold night across the CSRA, with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Clouds will be increasing ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Sunday morning, delivering isolated showers. Showers will exit during the afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds. The temperature will rise to the mid- to upper-60s, which is typical for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night with cold temperatures in the upper 30s. The weather will cooperate on Presidents’ Day with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings a chance of isolated showers with breezy conditions. Highs will approach the 80-degree point. Record high temperatures are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the low 80s. There is a chance of isolated showers on Thursday along with breezy conditions. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s on Friday, with a continued chance of isolated showers. We continue to see above-average temperatures and isolated rain chances through the following week.