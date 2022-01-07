Cold Saturday AM…Rain/Storms late Sunday. Weekend forecast. -Check here

High pressure will keep us cold for Saturday morning…lows in the 20s! We’ll see sunshine for most of the weekend, clouds increase late Sunday with warmer temperatures as a cold front moves our way.

A line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through Sunday night, once the front moves to the East we’ll see colder temperatures into early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 53

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms by late evening. High: 68 Rain chance: 70% (after 8PM)

Monday: A few morning shower, partly cloudy and breezy. High: 55