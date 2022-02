As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sky is mostly sunny early today becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions will continue tonight as morning lows will still be chilly, in the low to mid 30s.

Groundhog Day Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and staying warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.