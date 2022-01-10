Cold Monday Night with Clear Skies

As of 5PM Monday- Skies cleared today leaving us with abundant sunshine going into this evening. Temperatures were chilly in the 50s all afternoon. Tonight, we will stay clear and temperatures will drop significantly into the 20s. It’s likely that the entire CSRA will be below freezing by tomorrow morning, so it’s a good idea to let your faucets drip overnight and to bring your pets inside. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will only make it into the 40s and low 50s. Wednesday morning will be even colder, with some spots possibly dropping into the teens! After that though, we will gradually warm up back to around average in the upper 50s to low 60s by the end of the week. Our next chance of rain won’t come until the weekend.