Cold, Frosty Sunday Morning

As of 8AM Sunday- Temperatures are freezing this morning in the 20s across the entire CSRA! High humidity and the wind makes it feel even colder, as if we are in the teens. We will have sunny skies today and will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the low 50s.

Sun sticks around into Monday but rain is on the way Tuesday. It’s possible that the low developing could stay towards the south, bringing the rain to the south as well, but as of now keeping the rain chance at 50%. The rain will be light and there is no flooding or severe concern. The next chance of rain will be Friday. No winter precipitation is expected at this time but we will let you know if anything changes.

Temperatures will remain below average all week long with highs in the 40s-50s and lows in the 20s-30s.