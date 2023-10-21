Friday night update: The cold front that sparked showers and thunderstorms across the area earlier on Friday has now moved out, with drier and colder air pushing in. Expect clear skies going into the remainder of tonight, with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s.

As we move into Saturday and Saturday night, high pressure will settle, making for a beautiful fall weekend. With abundant sunshine, daytime temperatures should reach the mid to upper 70s, while overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s. There’s a possibility of strong wind gusts over the lakes, so be prepared for choppy conditions.

Another cold front sweeps through on Sunday, but it will be moisture-starved. However, it will be bringing in colder air for the first half of next week, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Looking at the long term, a ridge of high pressure will be in control, keeping things dry through the end of next week. Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees by the end of the week and into the following weekend.