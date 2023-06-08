Expect a few lingering showers and storms tonight before clearing out, with lows bottoming out in the mid-60s. A cold front brings the greatest chance of showers and storms on Thursday. The severe threat is for portions of our southern counties. Highs will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. We dry out nicely on Friday and Saturday, with highs warming back up to the 90s this weekend. Showers and storms return to the picture Sunday into next week, with seasonable temperatures.