A cold front is approaching and will trigger showers and storms across the CSRA tonight. The front becomes more stationary on Sunday, with lingering showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures on Sunday will continue to be below-average in the upper 70s. Showers are on tap for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s. The remainder of the week calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Showers and storms return to the forecast next weekend, with temperatures in the lower 80s.