AS OF MIDNIGHT: High pressure continues to be in control tonight, with dry conditions and chilly temperatures in the 40s. However, clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front that will bring showers Friday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, mainly across our western counties. Severe weather is not expected. There will be breezy winds, though, that could gust up to 30 mph. The cold front sweeps through, but a few showers could linger south of I-20 Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ and 1″, with the heaviest amounts across our western counties. Skies begin to clear during Saturday afternoon as drier and cooler air settles in. Areas of frost are possible Sunday morning as temperatures dive down into the 30s, but a freeze is not expected. Highs will be cooler in the 50s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Areas of frost are possible again Monday and Tuesday mornings as temperatures dip into the lower 30s. Once again, a freeze is not expected. The next chance of rain comes on Tuesday, but it’s only a slight chance. The high will be well below average on Tuesday, in the middle 50s. A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs back up in the 60s. Temperatures rebound to the 70s Thursday through early next week. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Right now, it is too early to tell if there will be severe weather.