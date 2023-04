A few showers are possible late tonight ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorms enter the picture late Saturday morning through the early afternoon. There is a threat of severe weather for eastern parts of the CSRA. The main hazards are heavy rain and damaging winds. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. The temperatures take a tumble in the wake of the front, with highs in the 70s through next week. Rain and storm chances return during the second half of the week.