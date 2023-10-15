Saturday night update: A cold front sweeps through tonight with clear skies. Temperatures fall behind the front, with highs on Sunday in the upper 60s. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon as a trough swings, followed by a few showers possible Sunday night. An upper-level low will be overhead on Monday and could spark spotty showers. We enter a brief dry stretch midweek with well below-average temperatures in the 60s. A low-pressure system with an associated frontal boundary delivers showers Friday. Sunshine returns next weekend, with temperatures remaining below-average in the low 70s. Nights will remain chilly, with lows in the 40s.