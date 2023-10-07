Friday night update: A few showers are possible tonight into early Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the CSRA. Skies will be sunny by Saturday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s. There is increased fire danger with low relative humidity values and gusty winds. The coldest air so far this season filters in going into Sunday, with morning lows in the low-40s and highs near 70 degrees. Lows remain in the 40s the following 2 nights before a warmup occurs midweek with lows in the 50s and highs near 80. Rain returns to the forecast late this week, with temperatures cooling back down next weekend.