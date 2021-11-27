Cold Front Brings Clouds Tomorrow, Big Temp Change Next Week

As of 6:00PM Saturday- It was a cold start to the day, temperatures dropped to the mid to high 20s! The growing season for this year officially ended last week, so there was no freeze warning issued. The entire CSRA had sunshine with only a few clouds today. We also warmed up into the upper 50s to low 60s, and tonight we will be slightly warmer than last night.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front with no rain will bring us more clouds. Temperatures shouldn’t drop too much from the front, but we could see a small dip. They will warm back up by the middle of next week, even reaching 70 degrees! A front will pass again by next weekend, which will quickly cool us back down into the 60s. We will see a few showers from the front, but overall rain chances remain low. The majority of the CSRA is suffering from abnormally dry conditions due to a lack of rain over the month of November.