Thursday Evening Update:

Another cold night with mid 20s! Friday will be a mostly sunny and dry day with an increase in clouds at night. Don’t worry about this Saturday. The rain will mostly be light, with a lot of it happening overnight. By the time you wake up, it could be totally over. I think a lot of of us may only reach 0.25″ despite models showing 05″ – 1.” Regardless, no flooding and winds won’t be very high. We’ll be dry from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

I’m watching next Tuesday closely. A strong low pressure system will bring us rounds of rain, storms, and high winds from Monday night to Tuesday night. The SPC has already placed the tip of Emanuel County under a severe weather risk 6 days out. Current rain totals showing over 2″ of rain, and I agree. Flooding and severe weather not out of the question. As always, I’ll keep you updated with the latest!