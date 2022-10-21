As of 7AM Friday- Another cold start! Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s with frost around once again this morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9AM for Jenkins, Screven, and Allendale counties. Don’t let the advisory fool you- frost is certainly still possible for the rest of the CSRA. However, the growing season has ended, so we will no longer have frost or freeze alerts until Spring.

Temperatures will finally make it back into the 70s today! Over the weekend, mornings will stay chilly but afternoons will be even warmer, making it to the upper 70s. Next week, lows will finally reach the 50s again and highs will climb above average into the low 80s. There will be a slight chance of showers during the middle of the week.