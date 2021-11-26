Cold for your Saturday morning! – Check out the forecast

Burrrr! Cold tomorrow morning…but a nice forecast for the rest of our Thanksgiving weekend. High pressure will be on top of us tonight, this will give us clear skies and cold temperatures tonight and a sunny, nice day for Saturday. Another fast moving cold front will be here by Sunday, this will come through dry…with just a handful of clouds, with southwest winds we’ll see lower 60s for the afternoon.

High pressure builds in for the rest of next week…and we’ll see MUCH warmer temperatures!



Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 30

Saturday: Sunny. High: 62 with upper 50s Northern CSRA.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy. High: 64

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High: 60

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 65