Cold For Now, But a Warm Up On The Way

As of 6:30PM Saturday- It was a cold and windy day! A Lake Wind Advisory is still in effect until 7PM. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect until 7pm. Expect gusts from 20-30 mph. Stay off the water and do not burn outside today for another 30 minutes. The good news is that we will have a lot of sunshine all weekend. The highs reached the mid 40s today, but lows tonight are expected to be in the low 20s, and even the teens in some spots.

Fortunately for anyone who wants warmer weather, we have some big changes coming next week. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s by Thursday! There’s also a chance of rain around this time, and with the sudden increase in temperatures, we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms.