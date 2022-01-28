Cold Creeps in for the Weekend

As of 4:30PM Friday: A cloudy and chilly day in the CSRA with temperatures just shy of 50. This begins the cold blast we are going to be seeing. Tonight temperatures will return into the upper 20s, and if you can believe it, its only going to get colder. It’s also going to feel colder as a Wind Advisory will be in effect for: Wilkes, Taliaferro, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, Jefferson, Johnson, and Emanuel counties. This will be from 9pm tonight until Saturday at 10am. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect for: McCormick, Lincoln, Columbia, Edgefield, Saluda, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Burke, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties. This will be from 9pm tonight until Saturday at 7pm. Strong gusts of around 25-30 mph will make the feels like temperature very harsh across the area. Many people feeling in the teens as we start our day tomorrow.

We have a big cooldown for the weekend. The cold front tonight wont bring a lot of rain, but will bring a lot of colder air, getting back into the mid to upper 40s for highs. We do have hope on the horizon though, with the 60s returning and maybe even a 70!