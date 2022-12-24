As of 10 AM Saturday: Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing us his weather from the North Pole! We’re forecasting record breaking cold temperatures for Christmas Eve in Augusta! Breezy, cold conditions continue for your Saturday with high temperatures only in the lower 30s. The wind chill advisory will end later this morning, but values are still dangerously low. Stay inside as much as possible and dress in warm layers if you’re out finishing up your Christmas shopping! Skies will be mostly clear, so even though it’s cold, we will have sunshine throughout the day!

Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the teens! If you are heading out for Christmas Eve services make sure you bundle up and limit your time outdoors.

Christmas Day will be another cold day, but slightly warmer with a high of 39 and sunshine. Merry Christmas to all and stay safe and warm!!