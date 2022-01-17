Cold and Windy start to the work week, Windy Advisory in effect until 7pm

As of 7am Monday: Sky is partly cloudy with winds west at 10-15 mph with higher gusts up to 25 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for our western lying counties now until 7pm and a lake wind advisory is in effect also until 7pm. Road surface temps for our northern lying counties are below freezing and with any left over moisture on the roadways, bridges, and over passes, we could be looking at ice early this morning.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with morning lows in the upper 20s.

Sunshine will be in full swing for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming from the low 50s on Tuesday, to the upper 50s by Wednesday. We will se more rain on Thursday and another chance at a wintery mix Friday morning and then again on Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for winter weather on Friday and Sunday.