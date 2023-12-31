Sunday Evening Update: HAPPY NEW YEAR’S EVE! Skies are still clear but clouds are moving in ahead of our next front. Tonight when you’re out and about, temperatures will be around 40 degrees. Tomorrow morning, we’ll start out in the mid 30s. No chance of rain for New Year’s Day, just some passing clouds. The high temperature swill be around 60 degrees.

High pressure will settle in Monday night with temperatures falling below freezing to start your Tuesday. High temperatures will be cooler in the low 50s. Expect 50s for the rest of the week, and the beginning of next week. Low temperatures will go back and forth between the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny, and then clouds will increase on Wednesday with rain moving in late at night. Scattered to widespread showers are likely through early Thursday morning. High pressure will take back over briefly Thursday night through Saturday morning, but then rain returns Saturday afternoon. It will likely be a cloudy and wet day. Storms could be possible, and we will keep you updated on the chance of that.

If you’re staying in tonight, tune in to NewsChannel 6 at 10 for the latest forecast! There’s no 11pm show tonight.