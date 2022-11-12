11PM Saturday- It was a cloudy and breezy day with some brief showers around sunset. The rain was due to a cold front passage. Behind this front comes much cooler air that will impact us tomorrow and all of next week.

Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler Sunday than they were today. Highs will be in the mid 50s through low 60s all week long. There will be several mornings near or at freezing, including Monday.

A low pressure system will develop out west Sunday and slide across the Gulf Coast states, obtaining a lot of moisture. This system will impact us early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning. There will be cold rain showers with very overcast skies. A trough could bring a few more showers Thursday afternoon. The clouds will keep lows slightly warmer in the middle of the week.