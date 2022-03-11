As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll see an increasing chance for rain as we head throughout the day with highs in the low 60s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been posted for Saturday from midnight until 11am for the potential for severe storms, strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Clearing during the afternoon and staying windy with highs in the 5os to 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has also been issued for Sunday morning for the potential for a hard freeze as morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s.