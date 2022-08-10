As of 5PM Wednesday- It was a cloudy day with little rain. Temperatures stayed in the mid 80s in some spots, and topped off at 90 in others. Tonight, spotty showers are possible, but nothing significant until tomorrow. A cold front is headed our way which will bring increased rain chances and higher humidity for the afternoon and evening. Expect some brief heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning, but likely nothing severe.

A few storms are possible in our southern counties early Friday, but once the front passes, the entire CSRA will be dry. Friday evening will feel nice with less humidity and cooler temperatures going into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances are under 20% for Saturday and Sunday, so outdoor plans are encouraged! It will feel more like September instead of August.

Next week, temperatures will remain slightly below average, but summertime rain chances return starting Tuesday.