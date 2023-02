As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a few light showers beginning around noon with warm highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase tonight with morning lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will see more rain with a few storms during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain will continue into Saturday with even cooler highs in the low 50s.