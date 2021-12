As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy and we start off Wednesday dry and warm. We’ll see a few showers and an isolated storm or two during the afternoon with highs remaining very warm, in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the low 60s.

Thursday will bring an increased chance for rain at 60 to 70 percent and a few strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will still be above average in the mid to upper 70s.