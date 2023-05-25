10PM Thursday- We are tracking a coastal low that will make for a wet and cool Memorial Day Weekend. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day Saturday for periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The majority of Friday will remain dry, but winds will be gusting up to 30 mph with a lot of cloud cover. Starting around 8PM, we could see a few showers move into our Southeast counties. Saturday will be rainy throughout the entire day, but there’s a good chance our western counties could stay fairly dry. Winds will stay high for everyone with gusts up to 40mph possible. Localized flooding is possible, especially in the midlands. We will be dealing with wedge conditions, meaning it will be overcast with cool temperatures. High temperatures will only reach the low 60s.

Expect more scattered showers and possible storms Sunday and Monday, but winds will be lighter. Temperatures will be warmer but still below average, in the 70s. As we go into the first week of June, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with just isolated rain chances and partly cloudy skies.