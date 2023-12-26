Tuesday Evening Update:

We have had a cloudy and wet past couple of days, and there won’t be any changes just yet. Tonight, you can still expect some areas of drizzle or very light rain, along with the overcast skies. Visibility is becoming poor now and fog could become dense in some spots late tonight and tomorrow morning. Our lows tonight will be in the mid 50s and highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s. Visibility will improve around 9am with lingering clouds the rest of your Wednesday. Clouds will clear overnight into Thursday, with lows falling back down into the low 40s.

We’ll start to see some sunshine on Thursday with noticeably cooler temperatures and a dry air mass overhead. By Friday, highs will only be in the 50s and lows will be near or slightly below freezing. These temperatures will continue into New Years Eve weekend with plenty of sunshine. Next week, a few showers are in the forecast along with the cool air sticking around.