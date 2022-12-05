7AM Monday- It’s a very cloudy Monday with cool temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. We have dry conditions for now, so any rain that’s showing up on radar is likely evaporating before hitting the ground, or just falling as drizzle. A large batch of light to moderate showers will move in by the lunch hour and continue into the evening. We are not expecting storms or heavy rain. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25-1.” The clouds and rain will limit temperatures today, only making it to the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers are likely throughout the day Tuesday as well, but not as widespread. It will still be cloudy, but around 10 degrees warmer than today. Temperatures will continue to rise each day, making it to the mid 70s on Wednesday and upper 70s on Thursday.

There will be a good amount of sun Thursday and Friday, but isolated showers are possible Friday as well. This is due to a cold front moving in. The front will bring cooler temperatures over the weekend, back in the 60s.