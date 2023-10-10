Tuesday Evening Update:

CHANGING WEATHER… No more sunshine, and no more chilly mornings. Low pressure is headed our way from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing in a surge of tropical moisture. You’ll notice cloudy skies when you head out the door Wednesday…. and then again Thursday… and Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60. It won’t warm up much in the afternoons due to clouds and rain.

I’m expecting drizzle and light rain for the first half of your Wednesday, then some heavy downpours around dinner time, and again overnight into Thursday morning. We’ll dry out Thursday afternoon and evening, but scattered showers will return Friday. The amount of rain you see will depend on where you are.

I’m going with under 1″ north of the metro. 1-2″ across the metro. 2-4″ south of the metro. Showers will linger into Saturday morning but we’ll gradually clear out with sunshine the rest of your weekend!

Next week will be cooler with both highs and lows. We’ll be in the 40s in the mornings and only the 60s in the afternoons.