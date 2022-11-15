4PM Tuesday- The weather today has been so fascinating! There is a cold air wedge that’s impacting our northern counties, limiting temperatures to only the mid to upper 40s. To the south, there’s a warm front that’s trying its hardest to warm us up. Temperatures south of Augusta are in the low to mid 70s. It is around 25 degrees warmer in Screven County than Wilkes County! Augusta and Aiken are sitting in between, around the mid 50s.

It was a very gloomy day with overcast skies and some morning showers. Rainfall accumulation across the CSRA was mostly under 0.25″ since it was a light rain. Isolated showers are possible the rest of this evening as low pressure moves in from the west. Tomorrow, the clouds will persist with highs around 60 degrees. The trough associated with the low will come through tomorrow evening, bringing another round of light showers around midnight into Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the sun will be back out but temperatures will be chilly in the low to mid 50s.

Freezing temperatures come into play Friday through the middle of next week. There will be several mornings in the upper 20s. It will be dry with just some clouds over the weekend and start of next week. More cloud cover and rain should impact us during the holiday next week.